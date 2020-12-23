Swiss report more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases

A poster reading "Welcome to the vaccination reference center" is seen at the Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Prevention Institute (EBPI), as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 5,033 in a day, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday, as Switzerland began selected vaccinations of elderly people.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 423,299, the death toll rose by 98 to 6,431, while 292 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.