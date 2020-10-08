Swiss report nearly 1,200 new coronavirus cases in a day

FILE PHOTO: A police officer checks if passengers wear protective masks on the M2 underground line of the Transports Publics Lausannois (TL) as it becomes compulsory for individuals traveling on public transport during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections rose by 1,172 in a day, data from Switzerland’s public health agency showed on Thursday. The agency reported a total of 58,881 confirmed cases. The death toll rose by two from Wednesday to 1,791.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February. New daily cases peaked at 1,456 on March 23 and had dwindled to as few as three on June 1.