Swiss report nearly 22,000 new coronavirus cases over weekend

A sign marks a COVID-19 testing site of the University Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Zurich, Switzerland November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 21,926 since Friday morning, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday, after the government last week tightened restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 176,177 and the death toll rose by 93 to 2,130, while hospitalisations swelled by nearly 500, keeping the pressure on the country's intensive care icumonitoring.ch network.