Swiss report record daily number of new coronavirus infections

FILE PHOTO: Passengers wear protective masks as they leave a tram of public transport operator Verkehrsbetriebe Zurich (VBZ), as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak continues, in Zurich, Switzerland July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein rose by 1,487 in a day, a record, data here from Switzerland's public health agency showed on Friday.

The agency reported a total of 60,368 confirmed cases, up from 58,881 on Thursday. The death toll rose by 3 to 1,794.

The country reported its first confirmed case in late February. New daily cases peaked at 1,456 on March 23 and had dwindled to as few as three on June 1.