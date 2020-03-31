Bonds News
March 31, 2020 / 6:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss Treasury to tap markets more for virus-fighting effort

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 31 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s treasury is stepping up its funding plans in response to government measures to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, doubling the volume of outstanding short-term money market instruments.

“Over the course of this year, the Federal Finance Administration (FFA) will increase the outstanding volume of short-term money market instruments from around 6 billion Swiss francs ($6.24 billion) to 12 billion francs,” the treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In addition, it will once again step up sales of its own Confederation bond holdings.”

$1 = 0.9617 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below