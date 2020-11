ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Switzerland does not expect a liquidity bottleneck in the immediate future to hit businesses in the country, Finance Minister Ueli Maurer said on Wednesday, as the government decided against reactivating its emergency loan guarantee scheme.

“We don’t need any new state intervention at the moment to provide liquidity to the economy,” Maurer said. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)