Swiss coronavirus infections surpass 200,000

FILE PHOTO: A sign marks a COVID-19 testing site of the University Hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Zurich, Switzerland November 2, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 10,128 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Thursday.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 202,504 and the death toll rose by 62 to 2,337. Hospitalisations rose by 399 as the government deployed army personnel to help the hard-pressed health care system cope with the surge in admissions.