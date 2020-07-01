Bonds News
July 1, 2020

Swiss to quarantine travellers from high-risk COVID countries

ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss government will impose a quarantine requirement for individuals returning to the country from regions at high risk for the coronavirus, ministers said on Wednesday, as it tries to combat a rising number of cases in the pandemic after phasing out many restrictive measures last month.

The Federal Office of Public Health will maintain and update a list of high-risk countries from which travellers returning to Switzerland will be subject to self-isolation, Health Minister Alain Berset told a news conference, providing Sweden as an example of a country which might currently fall on the list.

The government also said it would impose a mask-wearing requirement for individuals travelling on public transport from Monday, with Berset saying the country had thus far been out of step with its neighbours in not imposing such a requirement. (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

