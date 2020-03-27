Swiss gov't allows regional economic shutdowns to curb coronavirus spread

ZURICH, March 27 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s federal government has given regional authorities the authority to shut down or restrict sectors of the economy temporarily if needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus, it said on Friday.

The move aims to smooth coordination in Switzerland’s decentalised political system. It came as Switzerland’s death toll from the outbreak reached 197 people, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 12,161. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)