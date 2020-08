ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swiss health authorities have added Spain with exception of the Balearic and Canary Islands to its list of countries from which people arriving must enter a 10-day quarantine period to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

Patrick Mathys, head of crisis management for the federal public health office, told a briefing in Bern on Wednesday the measure would take effect from Saturday. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by John Revill)