FILE PHOTO: Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen at Sao Jose Hospital in Lisbon, Portugal, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Medical regulator Swissmedic is extending the temporary ordinary authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to include young people aged between 12 and 15, the agency said here on Friday.