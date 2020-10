ZURICH, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections reported in Switzerland has risen by 3,105 cases in a new daily record, data from Switzerland’s public health agency showed on Friday.

The agency reported a total of 74,422 confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by five people to 1,823. (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Alison Williams)