Bonds News
May 20, 2020 / 12:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swiss gov't agrees additional 14.2 bln Sfr in unemployment insurance funding

1 Min Read

ZURICH, May 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Wednesday agreed an additional 14.2 billion Swiss francs ($14.71 billion) in financing for unemployment insurance, as it announced it would begin easing out of extraordinary COVID-19 measures granting unemployment and short-term work benefits to more people.

Exceptional claims to short-term work for self-employed and people in similar situations, as well as for apprentices, would lapse at the end of May, it said, and short-term work claims would once again need to be registered in advance. ($1 = 0.9656 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below