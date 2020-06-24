Swiss gov't to assume COVID-19 test costs, launches tracing app

ZURICH, June 24 (Reuters) - Switzerland’s government will pay for coronavirus testing, it said on Wednesday, as it approved the launch of its proximity tracing app from Thursday to prevent a resurgence of the virus as restrictions are relaxed.

The government said it would take over all costs for virus and antibody tests, and would simplify the system for testing, effective from Thursday, the same day when its COVID-19 tracing app—with which it hopes to alert people potentially infected with the virus—will go live. (Reporting by John Revill; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)