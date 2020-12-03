Swiss health minister says virus situation "very worrying"

ZURICH, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Switzerland cannot allow a third wave of the coronavirus, Health Minister Alain Berset said on Thursday, calling the situation “very worrying” as infection levels stabilise at a high level and saying the country may need to act to tighten restrictions.

The government is due to discuss on Friday its approach to fighting the pandemic. Coronavirus infections rose by 4,455 in a day, data here from Swiss health authorities showed.