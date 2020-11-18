Swiss plan to expand coronavirus aid for hard-hit companies

ZURICH, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss government proposed on Wednesday expanding its hardship support programme for companies particular badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic from 400 million Swiss francs ($439 million) to 1 billion francs.

The government said it will pick up most of the bill for the expanded scheme if parliament approves, paying up to two-thirds of the costs with the remainder being paid for by regional governments. ($1 = 0.9110 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields)