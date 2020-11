A COVID-19 testing site of the Stadtspital Triemli hospital is seen, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 9,409 and hospitalisations by 231, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the country continued to see a surge in new cases.

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 211,913 and the death toll rose by 70 to 2,407.