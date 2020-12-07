Swiss say Pfizer/Biontech will deliver three million doses of vaccine

FILE PHOTO: A dose of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination of BioNTech and Pfizer is pictured in this undated handout photo, as Britain became the first western country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, in Mainz, Germany. BioNTech SE 2020, all rights reserved/Handout via REUTERS

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has signed a contract with Pfizer and BioNTech to deliver 3 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine, the government said on Monday.

With two doses likely to be necessary, the contract means one and half million people in the country could be vaccinated, the government added in a statement.

Switzerland has also signed agreements with two other vaccine manufacturers - Moderna and AstraZeneca. All three vaccines are undergoing the approval process by SwissMedic.