May 8, 2020 / 12:45 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Swiss to lift some migration curbs, sets COVID-19 tracing app tests

ZURICH, May 8 (Reuters) - Switzerland will further ease curbs on migration from Europe while considering opening borders with neighbours, the government said on Friday as it detailed the latest, step-by-step easing of limits enacted to contain the new coronavirus.

Bern also said it would test this month a voluntary contact tracing app for smartphones meant to alert people if they have been too near people who test positive for the coronavirus. The system, part of the nation’s long-term strategy to contain COVID-19 and avoid being overwhelmed by a second wave, could go live once parliament addresses the measure in June. (Reporting by John Miller and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

