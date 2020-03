ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - The number of people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Switzerland and Liechtenstein has risen to 3,028, Swiss health authorities said on Wednesday, of which 2,772 cases were confirmed.

Twenty-one people so far have died of the illness, which authorities have warned could swamp the country’s health care system. (Reporting by Michael Shields Editing by Riham Alkousaa)