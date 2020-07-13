Swissport gets $170 mln in U.S. financial assistance

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - Aviation services provider Swissport said its North American unit will receive $170.4 million in financial assistance under a payroll support programme agreed with the U.S. Department of Treasury to be able to keep paying employees in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before any funds received under the U.S. Cares Act, Swissport’s liquidity amounted to approximately 340 million euros ($385 million) at the end of June, the group owned by China’s HNA Group said in a statement on Monday.