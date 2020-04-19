Financials
April 19, 2020 / 11:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Sydney Airport secures $540 mln debt facilities, March traffic slumps

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Australia’s Sydney Airport Holdings said on Monday it secured additional bank debt facilities worth A$850 million ($539.92 million) to cushion the business hit from the coronavirus, which has caused a 45% slump in March traffic.

With the new facilities, Sydney Airport said it now has combined liquidity of A$2.8 billion and is targeting capital investment of between A$150 million and A$200 million for a year starting April 1.

The company said total traffic in March fell 45.1% to 2 million passengers, while international traffic tanked almost 48% to just 700,000 passengers from a year earlier. ($1 = 1.5743 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

