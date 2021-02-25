Syria receives COVID-19 vaccinations from 'friendly country' - state news agency

FILE PHOTO: A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s health minister said on Thursday that the country had received COVID-19 vaccination doses from a “friendly country” and health care workers would start receiving inoculations next week.

Hassan Ghabash’s comments, carried by state news agency SANA, did not make clear which country provided the vaccine.

Health officials had said Syria was engaged with Russia and China over vaccines but no bilateral deals have been announced yet.