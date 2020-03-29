Bonds News
Syria reports first death from coronavirus

AMMAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Syria’s health ministry said on Sunday that a woman who died after being rushed to hospital for emergency treatment was found to have been infected by coronavirus in the first officially-reported death from the disease.

Syria has so far confirmed only five cases, but medics and witnesses say there are more. Officials deny a cover-up but have imposed a lockdown and draconian measures to stem the pandemic. (Reporting by Samar Hassan and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

