TAIPEI, May 31 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s parliament approved on Monday an extra T$420 billion ($15.20 billion) in stimulus spending to help the economy deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, as the island faces a spike in domestic infections and curbs business operations. ($1 = 27.6240 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)