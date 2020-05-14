Market News
Taiwan central bank says still room for further interest rate cuts

TAIPEI, May 14 (Reuters) - Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday that there is still room for further interest rate cuts and that he cannot say for sure whether the economy will grow more than 1% this year.

Yang made the comments in parliament.

In March, Taiwan’s central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years to a low of 1.125%, and reduced its growth forecast for the economy amid growing fears the coronavirus will trigger a deep global recession. (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh, writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

