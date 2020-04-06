Taiwan promises to double SME loans if needed

TAIPEI, April 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank has pledged to double the amount of money earmarked for loans to support small and medium-sized companies to deal with the impact of the coronavirus if needed, the head of the island’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Monday.

The central bank, which last month earmarked T$200 billion ($6.62 billion) in loans to support such businesses, will offer another T$200 billion if the initial funding is insufficient, the FSC’s Wellington Koo told reporters. ($1 = 30.2290 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh Writing by Ben Blanchard Editing by David Goodman )