TAIPEI, April 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economic stimulus to deal with the impact of the coronavirus will reach T$1.05 trillion ($35 billion), President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday.

Tsai, speaking at a news conference at the presidential office, also said Taiwan will donate 10 million face masks for medical personnel in the countries most affected by the virus. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Tom Hogue)