Taiwan to double financing for SMEs hit by coronavirus - cbank governor

TAIPEI, April 21 (Reuters) - Taiwan central bank governor Yang Chin-long said on Tuesday the government was planning to double financing for small and medium sized companies to T$400 billion ($13.30 billion) to help them cope with the impact of the conoravirus.

The central bank last month made T$200 billion in financing available for banks to give preferential loans to businesses hit by the effects of the coronavirus in the tourism, transport and other sectors.

The head of the island’s financial regulator said earlier this month that the central bank had pledged to double that amount. ($1 = 30.0660 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Andrew Heavens)