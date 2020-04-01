Taiwan's stimulus response to virus could reach $33 bln-media

Market News
TAIPEI, April 1 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s economic stimulus response to the coronavirus outbreak could reach T$1 trillion ($33.09 billion), Taiwan media reported late on Tuesday citing Premier Su Tseng-chang.

The government is already rolling out a T$60 billion package to help the export-dependent economy, and President Tsai Ing-wen has said another T$40 billion is available.

Su, asked in parliament whether the government would increase that, said the “overall scale will likely be around T$1 trillion”, the official Central News Agency reported.

Taiwan’s central bank said last month it was making T$200 billion available in loans for small and medium-sized businesses to help them cope with the impact of the virus, and said this week it could increase that if needed.

Tsai is due to hold a news conference later on Wednesday. ($1 = 30.2250 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

