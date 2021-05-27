UPDATE 2-Taiwan considers more loan support for businesses amid pandemic -sources

(Adds quotes, details)

TAIPEI, May 27 (Reuters) - Taiwan is considering boosting a loan facility to help small- and medium-sized firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and may extend it to individuals, with almost $20 billion available, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

Taiwan’s central bank last year made T$300 billion ($11 billion) available to help small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) cope with the impact of COVID-19, which is now surging in parts of Taiwan after months of being well under control.

The central bank typically provides the money to commercial banks at a low interest rate which they can disperse to companies which apply for support.

Taiwan’s state-owned banks have set aside T$550 billion for the next round of loan help “to assist through this difficult time”, one of the sources said.

A finance ministry official said that they had asked the state-owned banks how much money they could make available, and the answer was around T$550 billion.

The central bank declined to comment.

But another second source said the central bank had spoken with banks about the issue.

“The central bank has sent emails to banks, asking them to asses how much money they could make available if SME customers apply for a further year of loans,” the source said.

All sources spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

The loans are expected to be made available through to the end of June next year, and could be extended to individuals as well, the sources added.

While export-dependent Taiwan’s tech firms have boomed on the back of global demand for laptops and tablets for people working from home during the pandemic, its tourism and transport industries have suffered.

Taiwan is currently in a state of semi-lockdown to control a surge in COVID-19 cases, with gatherings limited, entertainment venues shut and restaurants offering only take-out service.

The government has repeatedly said the economy and stock market’s fundamentals remain strong, and the key semiconductor industry has not been affected.

Taiwan’s parliament is considering an extra T$210 billion in spending to help the economy deal with the pandemic. ($1 = 27.7710 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Liang-sa Loh; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Himani Sarkar)