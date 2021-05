FILE PHOTO: People wear protective face masks while crossing the street amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Taoyuan, Taiwan, May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan raised its COVID-19 alert level on Saturday for the capital, Taipei, and New Taipei city, ushering in a two-week clampdown on gatherings as well as the closure of many venues, while announcing 180 new domestic infections.