Taiwan economy minister in isolation after colleague gets COVID

TAIPEI, June 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua is in isolation at home after a colleague tested positive for COVID-19, though she has tested negative for the virus, her ministry said on Friday.

Taiwan is grappling with a spike in domestic infections after months of keeping the pandemic well under control, and the government has tightened curbs including limiting gatherings and closing entertainment venues.

The economy ministry said Wang has been in home quarantine since Wednesday and would be conducting meetings virtually.

Wang’s husband is National Security Council Secretary-General Wellington Koo, a close aide to President Tsai Ing-wen.

The presidential office said Koo would not have to quarantine as he was not a direct contact of his wife’s colleague, adding that he had been vaccinated in April.

It added that Wang had recently been in meetings with the president, but they had not been in close contact and had worn masks so doctors had judged there would no impact on Tsai herself.

“At present the president’s health is good,” her office added.

Tsai tested negative for COVID-19 last month after a worker at her residence was confirmed to be infected. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Mark Heinrich)