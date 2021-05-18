Taiwan hopes to provide domestic COVID-19 shots by July

TAIPEI, May 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that the government hopes to begin providing domestically-made COVID-19 vaccines before the end of July, and that more imported vaccines are on the way.

Taiwan has reported more than 700 new domestic infections during the past week, leading to new curbs in the capital, Taipei, and shocking a population that had become accustomed to life carrying on almost normally with the pandemic well under control. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard Editing by Shri Navaratnam)