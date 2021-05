FILE PHOTO: Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech after visiting the Navy's 131st Fleet in Keelung, Taiwan, March 8, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has tested negative for COVID-19, after a worker at her residence tested positive, the presidential office said on Thursday.

“The president is healthy and safe,” it added.

Taiwan is dealing with a spike in domestic COVID-19 infections.