UPDATE 1-Taiwan c.bank cuts rate to new low, slashes growth forecast on virus impact

TAIPEI, March 19 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank cut interest rates for the first time in more than four years on Thursday to a new low and reduced its growth forecast for the export-oriented economy amid growing fears that the coronavirus could trigger a global recession.

The central bank lowered its benchmark rate by 25 basis points to 1.125%, it said in a statement after a policy meeting.

It was the first policy change since the second quarter of 2016 when it cut the discount rate to 1.375%.

The majority of the 17 economists in a Reuters poll had expected the central bank to cut the discount rate by 12.5 basis points to 1.25%.

It also said it would expand the scope of repurchase facility operations and provide banks with T$200 billion ($6.58 billion) of financing.

The bank said in a statement that it had cut its full-year economic growth outlook to 1.92% from 2.57% forecasted in December, noting the virus outbreak has “seriously impacted global economic supply and demand”.

The new forecast is still more optimistic than most private economists’ views. ING expects growth of 1% in the first quarter from a year earlier and 1.8% for 2020.

Some Taiwan manufacturers, which are a key part of the global supply chain for tech heavyweights such as Apple , have already seen February revenue hammered by the coronavirus fallout, which the World Health Organization has called a pandemic.

Taiwan’s top trading partner China saw an unprecedented plunge in economic activity as the virus spread, and while its outbreak appears to have peaked the disease is rapidly spreading worldwide, causing similar business upheavals in other economies and depressing global demand.

The central bank said the rate decision was unanimous, and it would “create loose monetary policy” to boost economic growth.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had expected the rate cut, saying a higher rate could boost the Taiwan dollar, hurting the island’s export competitiveness despite already ample liquidity in the island.

The island is rolling out a T$60 billion stimulus package to help soften the economic impact of the virus and President Tsai Ing-wen has said a further T$40 billion was available.

Like its Asian neighbours, Taiwan’s services sector has also been hard hit by growing curbs on global travel and tourism, while share prices have been tumbling along with other markets.

While Taiwan has only reported 108 cases of the virus, compared with more than 80,800 in neighbouring China, it is on a war-footing to prevent its further spread, and has advised its citizens to avoid all non-essential international travel.

The central bank also lowered its 2020 core inflation forecast to 0.55%, down from 0.7% forecast in December. ($1 = 30.4170 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Liang-sa Loh; Editing by Kim Coghill)