TAIPEI, June 18 (Reuters) - A further 240,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses will arrive in Taiwan on Friday afternoon, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen said, without giving details of which company’s shots they were.

Only around 5% of Taiwan’s 23.5 million people have received at least one shot so far, with orders delayed by global shortages. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)