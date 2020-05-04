Healthcare
May 4, 2020 / 3:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Taiwan says 'not yet' received invite for key WHO meeting

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, May 4 (Reuters) - Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday that the government has “not yet” received an invitation to take part in this month’s meeting of the World Health Organization’s (WHO) decision-making body, the World Health Assembly.

However, the government will strive “until the last moment” to participate as an observer, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said in a statement.

Taiwan’s lack of membership at the WHO, due to China’s objections which considers the island as one of its provinces, has infuriated Taipei, which says its exclusion has created a glaring gap in the global fight against the coronavirus. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below