TAIPEI, May 12 (Reuters) - Taiwan may raise its COVID-19 alert level in “coming days”, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Wednesday, according to the official Central News Agency, amid an increase in domestic infections.

The benchmark stock index fell more than 5% on concerns about the rise in new cases and possible new curbs. (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)