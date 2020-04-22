Tajikistan triples planned domestic borrowing volume

DUSHANBE, April 22 (Reuters) - Tajikistan’s government plans to borrow 300 million somoni ($29 million) on the domestic market this year, Finance Minister Faiziddin Qahorzoda said on Wednesday, up from 100 million somoni envisaged in the original budget.

The Central Asian republic has confirmed no novel coronavirus cases on its soil but its economy is taking a hit from the global recession caused by the pandemic.

Qahorzoda told the Tajik parliament that five-year treasury bills would be used to finance the budget deficit.

The Dushanbe government is also seeking up to $240 million in emergency financing from the International Monetary Fund and additional assistance from other lenders and donors. (Reporting by Nazarali Pirnazarov Writing by Olzhas Auyezov Editing by Mark Heinrich)