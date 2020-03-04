Takeda Pharmaceutical says it is developing coronavirus drug

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is developing a drug to treat high-risk individuals infected with coronavirus, it said on Wednesday.

The Japanese company said in a statement it is also studying whether its currently marketed and pipeline products may be effective treatments for infected patients.

“As a company dedicated to the health and well-being of people around the world, we will do all that we can to address the novel coronavirus threat,” Dr. Rajeev Venkayya, president of Takeda’s vaccine business, said in a statement.

Source text: reut.rs/2IfsYZ9 (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Jan Harvey)