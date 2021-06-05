Brazil registers 66,017 coronavirus cases and 1,689 deaths in 24 hours

BRASILIA, June 5 (Reuters) - Brazil had 66,017 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours and 1,689 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The South American country has registered 16,907,425 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 472,531, according to ministry data, in the world’s third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and the second deadliest. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)