WHO director-general says he has no information yet on Tanzania's measures against pandemic

NAIROBI, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Sunday the organization has yet to receive any information regarding measures Tanzania is taking to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This situation remains very concerning. I renew my call for Tanzania to start reporting COVID-19 cases and share data,” Tedros said in a statement published on WHO’s website.
Reporting by Nairobi Newsroom
