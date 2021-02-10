Target offers incentives for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Target Corp will offer its frontline and essential employees up to four hours of pay after they get the COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. retailer said on Wednesday, making it another major corporation to push incentives to get workers inoculated.

Target, which is providing free vaccines for its more than 350,000 employees, said workers would also get free Lyft rides to and from their vaccination appointments, if required, with a fare cap of $15 per ride.

Like many other companies, including Starbucks Corp and Kroger Co, that have provided financial perks to push workers to get vaccinated, Target also stated that it did not require employees to be vaccinated to be able to come in to work.