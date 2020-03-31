U.S. Treasury delays tax payments on alcohol, tobacco due to coronavirus

WASHINGTON, March 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday it is delaying excise tax payment due dates on wine, beer, distilled spirits, tobacco products, firearms and ammunition to give businesses more flexibility as they struggle with the coronavirus.

The 90-day postponement applies to any such excise tax payment due between March 1 and July 1, Treasury said, and penalties and interest will be waived as long as the payments are made within 90 days of the original due date. (Reporting by David Lawder Editing by Chris Reese)