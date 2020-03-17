Japan may extend tax breaks for small firms over coronavirus -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s government is considering extending property tax breaks for small firms to help counter the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The steps would be included in a stimulus package to be compiled in April, the Nikkei said, without citing sources.

Under the plan, the government is considering expanding the scope of an existing arrangement that exempts small firms from property taxation for three years if they invest in machinery and air-conditioners needed to enhance productivity, it said.

The ruling coalition is also considering extending the tax payment deadline for small firms, the Nikkei said. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; editing by John Stonestreet)