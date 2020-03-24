Taylor Wimpey cancels dividends, draws down credit as coronavirus hits

March 24 (Reuters) - UK housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said on Tuesday it has cancelled its final and special dividends for the year and that it has drawn down 550 million pounds ($645.54 million)in credit facilities to shield its balance sheet against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The company, which has closed all its construction sites, said its British and Spanish operations have been affected by the government-imposed shut downs. ($1 = 0.8520 pounds) (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)