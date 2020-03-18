Teck Resources halts construction at Quebrada Blanca copper project

March 18 (Reuters) - Teck Resources said on Wednesday it is temporarily suspending construction activities at its Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project to ensure employee safety and limit the spread of COVID-19.

“The orderly suspension of construction activities is effective immediately, and the workforce will demobilize over the coming days,” the Canadian miner said, adding that the suspension will be for an initial two-week period, and will affect at least 15,000 workers on the QB2 project.

Countries around South America, including Argentina and Chile, are closing their borders to non-residents amid fears the coronavirus could take hold in the region in a similar manner as parts of Asia and Europe.