Telecom Italia CEO sees faster drop in revs for sector due to coronavirus

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - The coronavirus emergency that forced Rome to impose a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease will lead to a steeper fall in revenues in the telecoms sector, the head of Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Wednesday. Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Luigi Gubitosi, head of Italy’s biggest phone group, said revenues would be hit as a result of shop closures, companies postponing investments or delaying payments to TIM, and a drop in roaming intake due to curbs on tourism.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak