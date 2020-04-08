Healthcare
April 8, 2020 / 3:08 PM / Updated an hour ago

Telecom Italia CEO sees faster drop in revs for sector due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 8 (Reuters) - The coronavirus emergency that forced Rome to impose a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the disease will lead to a steeper fall in revenues in the telecoms sector, the head of Telecom Italia (TIM) said on Wednesday. Speaking at a parliamentary hearing, Luigi Gubitosi, head of Italy’s biggest phone group, said revenues would be hit as a result of shop closures, companies postponing investments or delaying payments to TIM, and a drop in roaming intake due to curbs on tourism.

Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below