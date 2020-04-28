Healthcare
April 28, 2020 / 5:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Telenor warns on 2020 revenue, profit despite solid Q1

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor warned on Tuesday that 2020 revenue and earnings will fall short of the telecom firm’s own guidance, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, while posting first-quarter operating profits slightly ahead of forecasts.

January-March earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (adjusted EBITDA) rose 13.7% year-on-year to 14.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($1.34 billion), while analysts in a Refinitiv poll on average expected profits of 13.81 billion. ($1=10.5186 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Victoria Klesty and Terje Solsvik; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below